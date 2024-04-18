Smart Living: Keeping up with the latest trends

Slang and emojis is the new way many people talk, but sometimes it can be hard keeping up with all the new lingo.

According to WordsRated, 80 percent of Americans use slang, but one in two Americans have used slang without knowing what it meant.

Also, only 69 percent of Millennials feel confident enough to use emojis when flirting.

Now, let's catch you up to speed.

'Lowkey' is a term that can be used to describe someone who is calm or if someone is doing something secretly.

'Ate' is used to describe when someone did something successfully.

'Mid describes something mediocre.

When someone calls you "the GOAT," take that as a huge compliment. They are not calling you an animal, the "GOAT" is an acronym for "Greatest Of All Time".

In terms of emojis, the ghost emoji means you've been ghosted. Being "ghosted" is when someone stops all communication with you.

The clown emoji can be used when you've made a mistake, and the fingers pointing at each other can be used when you are shy, especially in the context of flirting

A couple more terms you want to know about, "period" is used to put emphasis on a point made or end a discussion, and a "situationship" is a romantic relationship where there's no true commitment.