x

Smith's Long Road to Camp

Related Story

OXNARD, CA - The Dallas Cowboys have waited more than a year to see last season's second round draft pick hit the playing field. Jaylon Smith missed the entire 2016 season with injuries.  But, now, Smith is healthy and back at work as a football player.  CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva is in California at training camp, and has the latest on Smith's return.

News
Smith's Long Road to Camp
Smith's Long Road to Camp
OXNARD, CA - The Dallas Cowboys have waited more than a year to see last season's second round draft pick... More >>
5 years ago Wednesday, July 26 2017 Jul 26, 2017 Wednesday, July 26, 2017 9:39:42 PM CDT July 26, 2017
Radar
7 Days