Snakeskin Classic: Pioneer

MISSION - The Pioneer Diamondbacks will hope to remain unbeaten and continue a season full of stops and starts when they face their Sharyland ISD rival for the annual Snakeskin Classic. After a few re-schedulings  the match-up between the two Sharyland ISD schools will take place on Thanksgiving Eve at Richard Thompson Stadium at 7pm. Sharyland leads the all-time series 4-2, but the Diamondbacks won last season in convincing fashion. Both teams enter the game unbeaten. 

2 days ago Tuesday, November 24 2020 Nov 24, 2020 Tuesday, November 24, 2020 10:49:00 PM CST November 24, 2020
