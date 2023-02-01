Social Media Threat Leads to 19-Year-Old Student's Arrest

MCALLEN – A South Texas College 19-year-old student has been arrested for allegedly making a terroristic threat online.

Aldahir Ledezma is facing one count of making terroristic threats.

Campus police say last Thursday, they were notified by the FBI about a threatening message on a social media site, according to an STC press release issued out Tuesday afternoon.

The post, in which they threatened to “shoot up the college”, was tracked down to Ledezma.

STC Chief of Police Paul Varville says the 19-year-old reportedly admitted to posting the threat online but claimed it was a joke.

After obtaining an arrest warrant, he was taken into custody.

Ledezma is facing suspension pending the results of an investigation.

Once completed, he will have an administrative hearing to determine his status at STC.

