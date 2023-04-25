Some Valley residents still without power as AEP continues restoration efforts

Much of the Rio Grande Valley has power again, but some Valley residents were without power for over 10 hours.

Maria Galvan is glad to have her power back on. She lives in Bayview and says she was without electricity for a majority of Sunday following Sunday's round of severe weather.

"About 1 p.m. right before the weather got real bad up to like midnight, maybe a little past midnight," Galvan said.

Just a town over in Los Fresnos, residents like Irma Hernandez were also without power for hours.

"The power went out at 2 p.m. It didn't come back on until 8:30 p.m." Hernandez said.

Yesterday's storm left over 25,000 AEP Texas customers without power during peak outage time.

"We did have some damage to our infrastructure. We had some cracked poles, we had some down wires that we had our crews out there working," AEP Texas spokesperson Eladio Jaimez said.

AEP Texas deployed 160 employees plus 30 contracted crews to repair power poles and lines. There were outages across the Valley, but the lower valley took the biggest hit.

"In this Harlingen, San Benito, Rio Hondo area there was a high concentration of damage to our equipment and our crews started working right away," Jaimez said.

It left as many as 13,000 customers without power in those areas alone.

Some places took longer than others to restore. Sections of Los Fresnos, San Benito and Port Isabel were still without power today.

AEP Texas is asking for patience as crews are still out there working to restore power.

