Son of 'El Gallito' testifies in murder trial

The son of a Harlingen attorney whose body was found in 2020 testified Tuesday in the trial against the man accused in his death.

Salomon Campos Jr. previously pleaded not guilty in connection with the death of his uncle, Harlingen attorney Ernesto "El Gallito" Gonzales.

Authorities say Gonzales was kidnapped and shot. He was reported missing in June 2017 after filing a temporary protective order against some of his family members.

Gonzales’ body was found in 2020 buried in Campos’ goat farm, according to the Harlingen Police Department said.

Gonzales son — EJ — was one of two witnesses who took the stand on Tuesday.

The defense claimed Gonzales would have benefited from two different life insurance policies from his father. EJ pushed back on the defense's claim, and told the jury he was close to his father.

Per the life insurance, EJ received $250,000 after Gonzales died. He told the jury that out of that estate account, only $99,000 remained because money was given back to family members that helped him pay bills when his father passed.

During his testimony, EJ choked up and wiped away tears.

EJ also told the jury he spoke with Campos — his cousin — after his father was reported missing.

According to EJ, Campos told him he had been following his father to see if he was doing drugs, and had seen him fueling up his truck the day before he disappeared.

On Monday, jurors were shown a gun. The jury learned on Tuesday the gun was one Campos gave to EJ to protect him from the cartel.

Campos said he believed that the people who may have taken Gonzales were cartel members because he was previously pistol whipped by one at South Padre Island.

EJ said told Campos that he did not want the gun, but Campos insisted he take it. He kept it in a drawer until police came to pick it up.

Campos’ defense team then showed video of an interview between EJ and Harlingen police investigators, where EJ told police that it was not unusual for Campos to give guns to family members.

An interview between EJ and investigators was also a part of the evidence that an investigator previously said was lost. The investigator told the jury this was upsetting because he wished they had all the evidence.

Testimony resumes Wednesday morning.