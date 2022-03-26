Son of Melissa Lucio asks Cameron County DA to revisit her case

The son of a Harlingen woman on death row met with the Cameron County District Attorney Wednesday.

The video, shared on social media, shows Melissa Lucio's son, John, approach Cameron County District Attorney Luis Saenz to ask him to take another look at his mother’s case.

Melissa Lucio is set to be executed on April 27 after being convicted of the 2007 murder of her two-year-old daughter.

Her attorneys filed for clemency, claiming to have new evidence that proves Lucio was wrongly convicted.