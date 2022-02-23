South Padre Island Fire

A large fire destroyed a condominium Saturday morning on South Padre Island.

At about 8 a.m. Saturday, fire alarms at Gulf Point Condominiums building "B" went off, said property manager Carlos Chacón.

No injures have been reported, Chacón said, but the building was completely destroyed.

Firefighters from South Padre Island, Port Isabel, Los Fresnos and Brownsville extinguished the blaze.

Chacón said the condominiums, which were built in 1977, were completely destroyed. He estimated the damage at $7 million.