South Padre Island fire chief explains importance of mutual aid agreements

From Port Isabel to Pharr, 15 fire departments stepped up to help their brothers and sisters on South Padre Island.

With a smaller department, South Padre Island fire and ocean rescue were in the fire fight of their careers Saturday morning.

Thanks to a mutual aid agreement with several other agencies, firefighters managed to save lives and limit the structure damage to just one building.

The response even included video from social media and travelers in neighboring hotels.

Watch the video above for the full story.