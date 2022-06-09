South Padre Island inclusive fishing boat helping passengers with disabilities
A new vessel at South Padre Island is helping people with disabilities.
The I CAN boat is designed specifically for disabled people and was inspired by a person with disabilities.
In order to experience the ICAN vessel, people must first complete a Zoom course to educate them on fishing.
"We do that for several reasons," I CAN captain Tim Lippoldt said. "One, because we want them to continue to fish. We don't want them to come here one time - fish and be done. We want them to continue to fish with their families."
The I CAN motto is "I can, I did, and I will again."
The experience to be on the ICAN is free and strictly runs on donations.
