South Padre Island rental owners face license suspension for guest violations under new ordinance

A newly approved ordinance in South Padre Island changes the way the city holds rental owners accountable.

Under the ordinance that was approved on Wednesday, owners of short-term rentals could face consequences if their guests cause problems.

The city said it’s to crack down on problems with short-term renters.

Under the new ordinance, property owners will lose the ability to rent to short-term guests if owners are convicted on three different citations.

“Instead of it just being complaint-based, we have now moved it to where there's a little bit more of a due process,” SPI City Councilmember Aarin Hartwell said. “Now you actually have to have been cited a ticket, and then you can plead guilty, no contest, or not guilty, which would then give you the opportunity to go in front of a judge."

If an owner gets three convictions on those citations within a year, their rental license could be suspended.

The final decision will be up to city council members.

While she said it's a step in the right direction, Hartwell voted against the ordinance.

“I really wanted more community engagement in this process,” Hartwell said.

SPI city leaders said this change could go into effect within the next few weeks, just in time for spring break in March.

