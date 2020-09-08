South Padre Island starts 'beach ambassadors' program
Related Story
City of South Padre Island beaches are open on Labor Day Weekend.
To reduce the risk posed by COVID-19, the city started the "Beach Ambassadors Program" on Friday.
The volunteer "Beach Ambassadors" will provide beachgoers with health and safety tips. According to the city, they'll offer friendly reminders about:
* Limiting gatherings to a maximum of 10 people.
* Wearing face masks.
* The ban on canopies, pop-up tents and single-pole shade structures larger than 8 feet in diameter.
* Maintaining at least 15 feet between shade structures.
Watch the video for the full story.
News
City of South Padre Island beaches are open on Labor Day Weekend. To reduce the risk posed by COVID-19,... More >>