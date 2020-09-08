x

South Padre Island starts 'beach ambassadors' program

City of South Padre Island beaches are open on Labor Day Weekend.

To reduce the risk posed by COVID-19, the city started the "Beach Ambassadors Program" on Friday.

The volunteer "Beach Ambassadors" will provide beachgoers with health and safety tips. According to the city, they'll offer friendly reminders about:

* Limiting gatherings to a maximum of 10 people.

* Wearing face masks.

* The ban on canopies, pop-up tents and single-pole shade structures larger than 8 feet in diameter.

* Maintaining at least 15 feet between shade structures.

Watch the video for the full story.

