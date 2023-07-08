x

South Texas College program combines bachelor's degree with Google IT certificate

Related Story

South Texas College recently started offering a new program that combines a bachelor's degree in information technology with a Google IT certificate.

"Not only are they working on their bachelor's degree and their courses, but they're also getting a professional certificate as well," said Nicholas Hinojosa, a computer science instructor at STC.

The 16-week Google certificate program will help new graduates find jobs and start applying their skills.

Watch the video for the full story.

News
South Texas College program combines bachelor's degree...
South Texas College program combines bachelor's degree with Google IT certificate
South Texas College recently started offering a new program that combines a bachelor's degree in information technology with a Google... More >>
2 years ago Wednesday, November 11 2020 Nov 11, 2020 Wednesday, November 11, 2020 9:51:00 PM CST November 11, 2020
Radar
7 Days