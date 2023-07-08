South Texas College program combines bachelor's degree with Google IT certificate
Related Story
South Texas College recently started offering a new program that combines a bachelor's degree in information technology with a Google IT certificate.
"Not only are they working on their bachelor's degree and their courses, but they're also getting a professional certificate as well," said Nicholas Hinojosa, a computer science instructor at STC.
The 16-week Google certificate program will help new graduates find jobs and start applying their skills.
Watch the video for the full story.
News
South Texas College recently started offering a new program that combines a bachelor's degree in information technology with a Google... More >>
News Video
-
Street in Mission renamed in honor of slain dispatch officer
-
Republican National Committee opens community center in Edinburg
-
Water pressure restored in Roma, boil water notice remains in effect
-
San Antonio engineering firm to assess new Hidalgo County courthouse
-
Back-to-school run aims to provide new shoes to students
Sports Video
-
Two Palmview Teams Headed to 4U Pony South Zone World Series
-
Rockets re-sign Hudgins, Days to Two-Way contracts
-
Local track club helps next generation of valley runners
-
Blind Tennis Player from the Valley to Represent U.S. at IBSA World...
-
Four UTRGV Track and Field Freshman Preparing for U-20 Championships