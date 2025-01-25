South Texas Health System announces date of annual Heroes with Heart 5K
South Texas Health System announced their annual Heroes with Heart 5K will take place February 22.
The money raised from the event will be donated to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Mission and Weslaco.
"It allows us to purchase equipment for health and physical advancements. It also provides us with healthy habits, which is a program where we teach our kids clean eating," Boys and Girls Club in Mission CEO Rick Venecia said.
Registration is now open to participate in the run; the fee is $35.
