South Texas Health System Heart hospital expanding

A hospital in McAllen is expanding to meet the needs of patients.

South Texas Health System Heart, a cardiovascular disease hospital, said their emergency department is doubling the amount of beds and adding two nurses on staff.

Nurse director Joseph Barry said they’ve seen a 10% increase in patients this year, triggering the expansion.

Barry added that the added space and staff will also help speed up wait times.

