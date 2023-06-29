South Texas Health System Heart hospital expanding
A hospital in McAllen is expanding to meet the needs of patients.
South Texas Health System Heart, a cardiovascular disease hospital, said their emergency department is doubling the amount of beds and adding two nurses on staff.
Nurse director Joseph Barry said they’ve seen a 10% increase in patients this year, triggering the expansion.
Barry added that the added space and staff will also help speed up wait times.
