South Texas ISD Parents Concerned for Student Athletes Safety

BROWNSVILLE – At the start of the school year, student athletes in South Texas Independent School District were limited to only playing sports against other students in their own district.

In September, CHANNEL 5 NEWS reported about South Texas ISD’s new athletic program, which prompted UIL to place strict limitations for the district.

Parents say the program doesn’t have the same safety precautions as UIL.

At the moment, the district does not have: professional athletic trainers, athletic coordinators, medical staff at games, parental consent forms or sports physicals.

3 years ago Thursday, December 05 2019
