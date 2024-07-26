x

Space Heaters May Have Caused Fatal Fire

Related Story

NEAR EDINBURG – A new report by the Hidalgo County Fire Marshal's Office says two space heaters may have caused a fire that claimed the lives of a mother and her two sons.

Despite these findings, the cause of the blaze is still classified as undetermined.

Watch the video above for more information. 

News
Cause of Fatal Fire near Edinburg Still...
Cause of Fatal Fire near Edinburg Still Undetermined
NEAR EDINBURG – A new report by the Hidalgo County Fire Marshal's Office says two space heaters may have caused... More >>
6 years ago Wednesday, February 21 2018 Feb 21, 2018 Wednesday, February 21, 2018 3:34:12 PM CST February 21, 2018
Radar
7 Days