Space Heaters May Have Caused Fatal Fire
NEAR EDINBURG – A new report by the Hidalgo County Fire Marshal's Office says two space heaters may have caused a fire that claimed the lives of a mother and her two sons.
Despite these findings, the cause of the blaze is still classified as undetermined.
