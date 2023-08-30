SpaceX accused of testing new launch safety system at Boca Chica facility without a permit

As the Federal Aviation Administration continues to investigate the historic April 2023 launch from the SpaceX Boca Chica facility, more problems have popped up for the company.

On Friday, SpaceX tested a new launch safety system that shoots out water from under their super-heavy Starship booster to prevent the next launch from destroying both the pad and ground directly underneath it.

PREVIOUS STORY: SpaceX tests new launch safety system

SpaceX reportedly failed to get a permit to dump all that water.

Federal water laws require companies to receive environmental permits to discharge industrial wastewater.

According to a CNBC report, SpaceX never applied for those permits required by the clean water act.

Other launch sites that use water deluge systems have state permits to discharge wastewater, but a spokesperson for the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said SpaceX never applied for a state permit to use the system.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, companies who release pollution into U.S. waters without a permit can be punished with prison time, and fines up to $50,000 per day.

Watch the video above for the full story.