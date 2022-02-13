SpaceX CEO Elon Musk gives update on Starship Mars rocket launch

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk gave an update Thursday on the company's upcoming massive starship lunch and plans for their launch site in South Texas.

Musk said 2022 is the year they hope to launch their largest rocket to date into orbit, adding that he hopes the United States invests more taxpayer money into space travel.

"This is the first time it's been possible. We need to seize the opportunity and do it as quickly as possible," Musk said during Thursday night's presentation.

There's currently no set date on when the Starship launch will take place at the Boca Chica launch site.

This comes as the Federal Aviation Administration completes an environmental assessment of the Boca Chica launch site.

That assessment is expected to be complete at the end of the month.