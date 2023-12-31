x

SpaceX conducts static fire test at Boca Chica facility

All is quiet following a Friday morning static fire test from SpaceX’s Boca Chica facility.

The test was on Starship’s 33 raptor engines ahead of a third launch attempt.

In response to SpaceX activity from the Boca Chica facility, Cameron County announced several possible closures of State Highway 4 and Boca Chica Beach.

The list of closures is available online. 

