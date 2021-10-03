SpaceX Confirms Test Launch of Rocket Prototype Days Away

NEAR BROWNSVILLE– SpaceX officials confirm that testing of the hopper prototype at the Boca Chica Beach site is just days away.

SpaceX spokesman James Gleeson confirmed in a statement:

“SpaceX will conduct checkouts of the newly installed ground systems and perform a short static fire test in the days ahead. Although the prototype is designed to perform sub-orbital flights, or hops, powered by the SpaceX Raptor engine, the vehicle will be tethered during initial testing and hops will not be visible from offsite."

Terry Heaton, a Boca Chica Beach Village resident, says with the test launch approaching he is worried about access to the area during testing.

Heaton says he hasn’t received any word from county officials or SpaceX about any plans for them to leave their home, road closures or access to the area.

SpaceX officials say they will establish a safety zone perimeter in coordination with local enforcement and signage will be in place to alert the community prior to testing.

