SpaceX environmental review by FAA pushed to Feb 2022

Launch plans from the SpaceX South Texas site at Boca Chica could be decided in a few months.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) plans to issue the final Programmatic Environmental Assessment (PEA) for the SpaceX Starship-Super Heavy project on Feb. 28, 2022, according to a news release from the FAA.

The previous target date for the FAA to release its environmental review of the company's plans to expand launch operations was set for Dec. 31.

"Under the oversight of the FAA, SpaceX is currently drafting responses for the over 18,000 public comments received on the Draft PEA and continues to prepare the Final PEA for the FAA's review and acceptance," the news release stated. "In addition, the FAA is continuing consultation and coordination with other agencies at the local, state, and federal level. The environmental review is just one part of the FAA commercial space licensing process. SpaceX's license application must also meet FAA safety, risk and financial responsibility requirements."

In 2014, the space exploration company was granted licenses to launch its Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rockets. SpaceX has since been working towards launching it's its larger Starship rocket.

The FAA's review will look at air quality, wildlife, noise, and coastal impacts.