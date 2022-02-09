SpaceX Founder Says Rocket Under Repair due to Winds

UPDATE (2/4): Half of the SpaceX rocket stands with scaffolds around it as workers make repairs.

On Sunday, Elon Musk shared a video on social media, a short video of the successful test firing of one of the raptor engines that would eventually propel the starship.

For more information watch the video above.

-------

WESLACO – The founder and CEO of SpaceX says the rocket at Boca Chica Beach is now under repairs after it was blown over by Tuesday’s heavy winds.

Elon Musk replied to a tweet saying, “50 mile per hour winds broke the mooring blocks late last night and fairing was blown over, will take a few weeks to repair.”

The starship hopper is 180 feet tall and 30 feet in diameter.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS reached out to the spokesperson for the launch site and we’re waiting to hear back.

Watch the video above for more information.