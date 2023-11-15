x

SpaceX prepares for rocket launch, still need approval from Feds

SpaceX is getting ready for a rocket launch later this week.

In a tweet from their X page, they say they're fixing to launch the super heavy rocket on Friday, Nov. 17. 

But the launch is not official just yet, since SpaceX still needs to get the greenlight from the Feds.

The FAA is still investigating any public health or environmental impacts from their first launch back in April. That one ended after it exploded just minutes after take off.

