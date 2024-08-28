SpaceX prepping for upcoming Boca Chica launch with ‘chopstick’ landing

Crews were spotted at work Monday at the SpaceX Boca Chica launch site to build a second launch tower.

On Monday, many SpaceX fans at the current launch site watched the “chopstick” arms on the side of the tower.

The chopstick arms will be used to catch the booster — the bottom portion of the SpaceX Starship vehicle — during an upcoming flight.

The chopstick has never been tested before as part of an orbital launch attempt, and it will be a new challenge for the SpaceX team.

“They've put a lot of effort into it over the past months, and I’m very confident that we're going to see a full success,” Louis Balderas, creator and producer of the YouTube channel LabPadre Space, said.

Channel 5 News reached out to SpaceX to confirm a launch date, but didn’t hear back as of Monday.

On July 5, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said a fifth Starship launch from the Boca Chica site was happening in August.

