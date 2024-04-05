SpaceX receives FAA approval for Thursday Boca Chica launch

SpaceX received approval for a third test launch of their Starship rocket from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Targeting Thursday, March 14 for Starship’s third flight test. A 110-minute launch window opens at 7:00 a.m. CT → https://t.co/bJFjLCiTbK pic.twitter.com/hFq1L4w9et — SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 13, 2024

The license came just one day before their scheduled launch on Thursday, March 14. SpaceX wrote in a social media post a 110-minute launch window beginning at 7 a.m.

To view the full license, click here.

The Starship is already stacked for flight.

SpaceX hopes to get the Starship to land "splash down" in the Indian Ocean, located between Africa and Australia.

The original plan was to have the ship splash down in Hawaii.

SpaceX will also test opening and closing the payload door, and possibly conduct the first ever re-light of a raptor engine in space.

Thousands of spring breakers and SpaceX fans are expected to watch from Isla Blanca Park.

The park is scheduled to close at 8 p.m. Wednesday due to the launch, and will reopen Thursday at 3 a.m.

Isla Blanca Park has enough parking spaces for 2 thousand cars.

During the November 2023 launch, 17 hundred cars parked there.

Channel 5 News will be livestreaming the launch on air, on our website and Facebook page.