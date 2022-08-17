SpaceX's radio communication test application approved
Another step has been taken by SpaceX to put a starship into suborbital flight.
The Federal Communications Commission has approved an application for SpaceX to test radio communications between ground crews and the starship.
In that application, the company asked for a six-month window of approval starting on Sept. 1.
The date doesn't necessarily mean that SpaceX will fly that quickly.
Last week, with three weeks left to the opening of the window, the crews at Boca Chica were still testing Starship's raptor engines. It's a sign things are moving towards a launch sometime soon.
