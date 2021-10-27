SpaceX seeks FCC permission to use radio signals for spacecraft
Related Story
WESLACO – SpaceX is seeking special permission from the Federal Communications Commission, not for their rockets, but to send out radio signals.
The FCC oversees the use of radio in the United States. SpaceX needs to communicate with a spacecraft they plan to launch. They say the antenna is attached to a test vehicle that will fly up to 20 kilometers high, or 12 miles.
Watch the video above for the full story.
News
WESLACO – SpaceX is seeking special permission from the Federal Communications Commission, not for their rockets, but to send out... More >>