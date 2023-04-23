SpaceX: Starship launches, explodes, in first test flight

Although the Starship rocket blew up Thursday during its highly anticipated flight test, SpaceX said they’re considering it a success.

SpaceX said they’ve achieved their main goal of getting the rocket into flight, garnering reaction from both supporters and those opposed to the rocket build and launch facility in our backyard.

The rocket launched from the Boca Chica facility and climbed nearly 24 miles above the Rio Grande Valley before it was blown to pieces in the Gulf of Mexico three minutes and 59 seconds into its flight.

Despite Starship’s unplanned destruction, people from near and far traveled to the Valley's coastline to witness the historic launch.

Some Valley residents on social media expressed concern about what the future holds.

Images captured the hole left behind from 30 raptor engines firing directly above it, the cloud of sands from underneath that carried more than five miles away and the rocket's engines that shook nearby homes and schools.

