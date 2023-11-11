x

SpaceX Testing Expected Monday, Hwy 4 Closures Announced

Related Story

BOCA CHICA – Cameron County announced pending closures on Boca Chica Beach for scheduled testing by SpaceX on Monday.

SpaceX is not releasing any other details about what type of testing will be taking place.

State Highway 4 and Boca Chica Beach will close Monday for one hour between 3 and 4 p.m.

News
SpaceX Testing Expected Monday, Hwy 4 Closures...
SpaceX Testing Expected Monday, Hwy 4 Closures Announced
BOCA CHICA – Cameron County announced pending closures on Boca Chica Beach for scheduled testing by SpaceX on Monday. ... More >>
3 years ago Friday, January 03 2020 Jan 3, 2020 Friday, January 03, 2020 5:05:00 PM CST January 03, 2020
Radar
7 Days