SpaceX testing out new Starship flame detector system at Boca Chica site

SpaceX announced plans to test out a new launch-safety system on Friday.

The company announced the new test on social media and said they’re launching a flame detector system to their Starship rocket.

The system uses water to calm the flames down above the ground, while using plates installed in the ground to re-route the flames to prevent an explosion similar to the one seen in the April 2023 launch at the Boca Chica launch site.

Channel 5 News will keep you posted on the result sof the test. 

