Special Report: Census surveys to be mailed in March

WESLACO - The 2020 Census surveys should arrive the second week of March across the Rio Grande Valley and city and county leaders are stressing participation.

A higher population count, means more federal funding for our area.

In the past Census counts, millions were missed according to local government leaders. In great part due to a growing population but also because many felt that the Census questionnaire was too long.

This year's 2020 Census questionnaire will only have 9 questions. Much fewer than the 40 questions people had to fill out 10 years ago.

