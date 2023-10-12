SPI Authorities on Lookout for Marijuana Vape Pens

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND – Authorities say they are making significant seizures and arrests for ingredients made from marijuana.

The Precinct 1 Constable and the Port Isabel Police Department say they are seeing more electronic cigarettes with elements of marijuana during their traffic stops.

They say instead of traditional marijuana, these vape pens contain THC in a liquid form.

Jeff Buchanan, a school teacher visiting the island from Kansas, says drugs are changing much more quickly than when he grew up.

“We are having to get educated ourselves on what to look for and the effects that students show while using this chemical, or drug, or vape, or whatever you want to call it,” says Buchanan.

Police say the popularity of this new drug is making it harder for them this Spring Break season.

