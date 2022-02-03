SPI businesses hoping to recruit more employees to face growing tourism

The pandemic has created a big change in the economy, according to business leaders at South Padre Island.

More visitors have been visiting the island during what’s normally a slow period, leaving employers in a challenging position to meet a steady increase of tourism with small staffs.

Dozens of business leaders were at a job fair in the hopes of recruiting full-time, part-time and seasonal jobseekers.

“Traditionally, recruitment for South Padre Island can be kind of difficult,” said Rey Tejada, Workforce Solutions Cameron business service manager. “But when we can get a lot of employers together at one time to provide so many opportunities for jobseekers, we like to do that."

The job fair had a disappointing turnout, according to SPI chamber of Commerce CEO Alita Bagley.

Now, they’re working on innovative ways to entice and retain year-round employees.

