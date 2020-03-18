SPI City Officials Address Online Rumors
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND - City officials say an online post stating a spring breaker collapsed and showed signs of coronavirus are false.
The post looks similar to a news article. It cites the C.D.C. as saying the female spring breaker showed signs of covid-19.
A Google search of that purported news site is linked to a fake news generator.
