SPI fisherman fighting for his life after contracting flesh-eating bacteria

A popular South Padre Island fisherman is fighting for his life after contracting a flesh eating bacteria.

The fisherman – known as “Skipper Mock” - helped establish coastal Cameron County as a premier fishing destination.

Mock contracted a flesh eating bacteria called vibrio, which flourishes during warm weather.

Dr. Sandra Lozano - a resident physician with the Texas Department of State Health Services - says vibrio is most commonly contracted from eating raw or undercooked seafood, leading to stomach issues.

"It could be life threatening,” Dr. Lozano said. “It's a very invasive disease, and this is the one that's caused by the vibriosis entering the body through a wound or a cut while they're in the water."

The deadly version of the bacteria landed Mock in the hospital earlier this week where he continues to fight for his life in the ICU. With every day that passes - hospital bills grow while Mock's income dwindles.

Shane Wilson, founder and CEO of Fishings Future, is raising money for Mock.

Wilson says Mock's condition remains critical. While his friend's quick decline from just a few minutes in the water may be scary, Dr. Lozano said taking a few minutes to be sure you're safe in the water could save your life.

Dr. Lozano says if you find you have an open wound and were in saltwater that could be home to vibrio, clean it. If you start to see redness, feel pain, or see fluids coming out of the wound, get to a hospital or call your doctor to get treated.