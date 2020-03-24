SPI Hit-And-Run Suspect’s Charges Upgraded to Manslaughter

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND – The charges for a woman accused of hitting five people with her vehicle were upgraded to manslaughter.

South Padre Island Police Chief Randy Smith confirmed one of the injured victims, 19-year-old Maria Selena Patino of Los Fresnos, died as a result of her injuries.

Daisy Joy Decker, 20, was arrested Friday afternoon and originally charged with accident involving injury.

The hit-and-run happened at 12:40 Friday morning. Five people were hit by the vehicle as they were walking down Gulf Boulevard.