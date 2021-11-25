x

SPI Police Make Preparations for Spring Break Season

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND – South Padre Island police are getting ready to respond to thousands of phone calls during the next month.

Lt. Juan Herrera says from March 1 to April 30, 2017, law enforcement officers responded to 5,176 calls for service.

He said this week kicks off the influx of people headed to the island for spring break season.

