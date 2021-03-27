SPI Police Searching for Stabbing Suspect

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND - South Padre Island police are searching for a suspect who allegedly stabbed another man five times in the torso.

SPI Police Chief Randy Smith said despite the multiple wounds, the victim is in stable condition and is expected to recover.

The incident happened Thursday night near the 5900 block of Gulf Boulevard.

According to authorities, it appears to be an isolated attack.

“It was a little chaotic. It was a little crowded, and so our witnesses’ information was very vague,” Smith said. “(When) we finally convinced him (the victim) to go to the hospital for treatment, he gave us no information and refused to cooperate with police.”

Anyone with information on the case can contact SPI police at 956-761-5454.