SPI Sets Up Information Center for Residents

SOUTH PADE ISLAND – South Padre Island officials are taking security measures to make sure residents stay safe.

All South Padre Island beach access points are currently closed.

In addition, the South Padre Island Police Department set up an information center to assist people with any questions they have.

SPI Police Chief Randy Smith said the island is expecting heavy rains in the next few days.

He said the state Department of Public Safety and the Department of Transportation will decide whether the Queen Isabella Causeway will be shut down.

As of Friday morning, the causeway’s eastbound lanes going into the island were ordered to be closed. Traffic leaving the island is to remain open.

Smith said the standard is if sustained winds are 45 miles per hour or more, the causeway will be shut down.

He added people who aren’t near the information center can call city hall at 956-761-8101 for more information. There will be operators answering phone lines 24 hours a day.