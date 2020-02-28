Split the Pair
Related Story
HIDALGO - The Vipers were thinking about payback Thursday night when they faced the Agua Caliente Clippers. A 13-game winning streak disappeared in a last second loss to the Clips in Hidalgo on Tuesday. The second time was the charm as the Vipers avenged the defeat 117-112. CHANNEL 5's Brandon Ortega has the G-League highlights.
News
HIDALGO - The Vipers were thinking about payback Thursday night when they faced the Agua Caliente Clippers. A 13-game winning... More >>
News Video
-
Increase in number of liquid meth smugglers through Valley ports
-
Cameron County DA requests new execution date for convicted murderer
-
Dry conditions likely factor in 3 brush fires in Hidalgo County
-
Jury hears testimony from survivor in deadly Edinburg crash
-
Mission 15-year-old wins 2nd place in national braille competition