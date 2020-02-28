x

Split the Pair

HIDALGO - The Vipers were thinking about payback Thursday night when they faced the Agua Caliente Clippers.  A 13-game winning streak disappeared in a last second loss to the Clips in Hidalgo on Tuesday.  The second time was the charm as the Vipers avenged the defeat 117-112.  CHANNEL 5's Brandon Ortega has the G-League highlights.

