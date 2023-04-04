Spring Football: Vela
EDINBURG - Time is running out on the current school year, but before books are put away for the summer, there will be another season of spring football practices. Not every Valley school chooses to take on spring workouts. For those that do, CHANNEL 5 SPORTS produces profiles of the teams with the players and coaches speaking in their own words. This report focuses on Vela.
News
