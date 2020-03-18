St. Pius X Catholic Church Amends Mass Traditions

WESLACO - A church is changing mass traditions due to the coronavirus. Preventive measures are being done to limit the potential spread of the virus.

The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Brownsville issued a second letter with added precautions.

St. Pius X Catholic Church in Weslaco has not served communion wine in weeks. Parishioners 60 years or older, or those who are ill are also advised to avoid attending mass.

