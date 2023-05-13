x

Staff Questioning Access to Nature Center if Gate is Added

BROWNSVILLE – Staff at a local nature preserve center want to know more about plans to put gates along the border.

The Lennox Foundation Southmost Preserve in Brownsville says government officials told them a gate would be installed at the entrance of the park.

A spokesperson says people need complete access to continue research and restoration projects.

They are still waiting to hear back from officials regarding their request for more information.

