Staff Questioning Access to Nature Center if Gate is Added
Related Story
BROWNSVILLE – Staff at a local nature preserve center want to know more about plans to put gates along the border.
The Lennox Foundation Southmost Preserve in Brownsville says government officials told them a gate would be installed at the entrance of the park.
A spokesperson says people need complete access to continue research and restoration projects.
They are still waiting to hear back from officials regarding their request for more information.
Watch the video above for the full story.
News
BROWNSVILLE – Staff at a local nature preserve center want to know more about plans to put gates along the... More >>
News Video
-
PSJA ISD campuses to be used as shelters this weekend
-
Hidalgo County officials urge the public to prepare for severe weekend weather
-
LIST: Sandbag distribution locations in the Rio Grande Valley
-
Brownsville police urging the public to avoid the bus station
-
Republican senators address end of Title 42 in Valley visit