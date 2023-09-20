Stage 2 water restrictions in effect for Brownsville PUB customers

The Brownsville Public Utilities Board implemented Stage 2 water restrictions due to low water levels at the Amistad and Falcon reservoirs that provide water to the Rio Grande Valley, according to a news release.

Under the restrictions, vehicle washing and lawn watering by a sprinkler system will only be allowed two days a week, and non-essential water such as washing buildings is prohibited.

Brownsville PUB aims to reduce daily water demand by 10% with these restrictions, the release stated.

“Protecting Brownsville’s water supply through conservation is incredibly important as we go through this hot weather,” Brownsville PUB General Manager and CEO Marilyn Gilbert stated in the news release. “All of our actions can make a huge difference.”

More information on the water restrictions can be found online.