Standoff with barricaded man ends, 25-year-old takes his own life

The standoff that started around 12:30 with a 25-year-old barricaded in his home on Military Road has ended with that man taking his own life.

According to the Peñitas police, the incident started with a domestic violence dispute involving a 25-year-old man and his wife.

When the officials arrived to the scene, they found the man had barricaded himself.

The man's wife was able to get out of the home safely before police arrived.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff Crime Scene Unit will be taking over the investigation.