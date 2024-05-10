x

Starr Co. Convicted Killer Sentenced to Life in Prison

NEAR RIO GRANDE CITY – A convicted killer in Starr County was sentenced to life in prison.

Joel Alejandrez was sentenced in the 381st District Court Wednesday for the death of Uriel Magana in the summer of 2014.

According to the District Attorney’s Office the two knew each other and planned to physically fight.

That’s when Alejandrez pulled a gun and shot Magana.

He ditched the weapon and hid for four days before turning himself in.

5 years ago Wednesday, April 03 2019 Apr 3, 2019 Wednesday, April 03, 2019 10:18:00 PM CDT April 03, 2019
