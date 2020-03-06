Starr Co. health officials host summit to discuss coronavirus

RIO GRANDE CITY – On Wednesday, Starr County leaders will host a summit to discuss their plans, should the coronavirus end up in the area.

The county judge as well as health officials will hold the health summit to inform and educate public on the coronavirus at 2 p.m. in the South Texas Campus.

The virus originated in Wuhan, China in December of last year. Since then, it has infected nearly 90,000 people and killed over 3,000.

In the U.S. there have been 88 cases and nine deaths.

There have been no reported cases in the Rio Grande Valley.

Starr County officials say they want to make sure their residents are knowledgeable on the necessary precautions to prevent it from spreading.

Common signs for the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath.