Starr Co. Judge Reacts to President's Announcement to Close Border

RIO GRANDE CITY – The Starr County judge is reacting to President Trump’s announcement that he will close the southern border due to the thousands of migrants entering the country illegally.

Judge Eloy Vera says a border closure will devastate his county’s economy.

Vera says closing the border affects vendors and others coming in from Mexico to do business in Starr County.

He says closure will also affect Starr County residents who travel to Mexico for their jobs.

"Our economic development is not as developed as Hidalgo County. So, a lot of our trade happens with our neighboring cities. If they close the border, then of course, we're pretty much dead," says Judge Vera.

Vera says he is also worried about the duration of any closure and hopes it doesn’t last very long.

For more information watch the video above.