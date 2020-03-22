Starr Co. Man Wanted for Indecency with a Child

UPDATE (7/9): A man wanted for indecency with a child is now in custody.

Starr County Specials Crimes Unit reports that the man turned himself in to investigators Monday morning.

The man is expected to go before a judge on Tuesday.

-----

RIO GRANDE CITY – Starr County authorities are on the lookout for a man wanted for indecency with a child.

According to the Starr County Special Crimes Unit, the incident happened at Arnoldo Benitez’s home when the child was in the care of his wife.

If you see him, you’re urged to call law enforcement immediately at 956-487-8892.

